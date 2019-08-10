

FLORINE ANTOINETTE GOMPF

January 18, 1921 ~ July 17, 2019



Florine Gompf, Registered Nurse, Artist, Philanthropist, and a sparkling, ebullient spirit, peacefully passed away on July, 17, 2019, at the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. She was a 16 year resident of The Fairfax (Military Officer's Retirement Residence), at Fort Belvoir, and, previously, resided in McLean, Virginia.

Florine was the seventh of eight children born to the loving family of Mr. and Mrs. A.D. DeAngelis of Brattleboro, Vermont. She graduated from Brattleboro High School, Class of '38; and received her R.N., with honors from the Wilmington (DuPont) Hospital School of Nursing.

Florine wed the love of her life, Clayton N. Gompf, then, a Captain in the Army. They were soul mates, and he predeceased her after 60 years of marriage. Florine Gompf is survived by her loving daughter, Gail Gompf of Alexandria, Virginia; son, Clay Gompf; granddaughter, Leslie Parrish and her husband, Rick; and, a greatgrandson, Ryker Parrish, all of Lyman, SC.

Memorial contributions may be made to Achievement Rewards for College Scientists (ARCS-MWC Foundation, Inc., Endowment Fund, 917 Douglass Drive, McLean, VA 22101). The ARCS Foundation is a 501c3 institution, dedicated to promoting exceptional students seeking advanced degrees in medicine, science and engineering.

A funeral service will be held at The Old Post Chapel, Fort Myer, Virginia on Wednesday October 30,2019 at 12:45 p.m. with interment immediately following. A reception will held following the graveside service from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Fairfax (Military Retirement Community Auditorium) 9140 Belvoir Woods Parkway, Fort Belvoir, VA 22060. Please view and sign the family guestbook at