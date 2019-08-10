The Washington Post

FLORINE GOMPF (1921 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FLORINE GOMPF.
Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:45 PM
The Old Post Chapel
Fort Myer, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

FLORINE ANTOINETTE GOMPF  
January 18, 1921 ~ July 17, 2019  

Florine Gompf, Registered Nurse, Artist, Philanthropist, and a sparkling, ebullient spirit, peacefully passed away on July, 17, 2019, at the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. She was a 16 year resident of The Fairfax (Military Officer's Retirement Residence), at Fort Belvoir, and, previously, resided in McLean, Virginia.
Florine was the seventh of eight children born to the loving family of Mr. and Mrs. A.D. DeAngelis of Brattleboro, Vermont. She graduated from Brattleboro High School, Class of '38; and received her R.N., with honors from the Wilmington (DuPont) Hospital School of Nursing.
Florine wed the love of her life, Clayton N. Gompf, then, a Captain in the Army. They were soul mates, and he predeceased her after 60 years of marriage. Florine Gompf is survived by her loving daughter, Gail Gompf of Alexandria, Virginia; son, Clay Gompf; granddaughter, Leslie Parrish and her husband, Rick; and, a greatgrandson, Ryker Parrish, all of Lyman, SC.
Memorial contributions may be made to Achievement Rewards for College Scientists (ARCS-MWC Foundation, Inc., Endowment Fund, 917 Douglass Drive, McLean, VA 22101). The ARCS Foundation is a 501c3 institution, dedicated to promoting exceptional students seeking advanced degrees in medicine, science and engineering.
A funeral service will be held at The Old Post Chapel, Fort Myer, Virginia on Wednesday October 30,2019 at 12:45 p.m. with interment immediately following. A reception will held following the graveside service from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Fairfax (Military Retirement Community Auditorium) 9140 Belvoir Woods Parkway, Fort Belvoir, VA 22060. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.