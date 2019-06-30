FLORINE JOHNSON
Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Florine leaves to honor and treasure her memory: nieces, Vondell Ward and Jacqueline Simms (Bernard deceased); great-nieces and nephews including Yvette Thomas (Calvin), Joyce Epps (Joseph), Dennis Butler (Linda), Alicia Goff (John), Desire Talbert, Jerry Buckner, Michael Toogood, Robbie Toogood (Tia) and Derek Toogood (Elizabeth) and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Johnson will lie in state at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 3800 Ely Place., SE on Friday, July 5 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.