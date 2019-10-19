The Washington Post

FLOSSIE MALACHI

Service Information
Notice
Flossie F. Malachi  

Surrounded by her family entered into eternal peace on Monday, October 14, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah B. Malachi and Billye D. Morrison; granddaughters, Teresa Morrison, Stephanie Thomas, Alexis Morrison and Jillian Morrison; and a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Viewing 12:30 p.m., service 1:30 p.m. Interment and repast immediately following all at Ft. Lincoln Funeral Home and Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722. Donations may be made in her honor to Capital Caring Health, www.capitalcaring.org.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 19, 2019
