

Floyd W. Cox, Jr.



LTC Floyd W. Cox, Jr., (US Army - Retired) a resident of Springfield, VA since 1966, passed peacefully on October 10, 2019.

Born January 1931 at Tripler Hospital, in Hawaii, Floyd and his family were living at Hickam Field on December 7, 1941 and witnessed the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Mr. Cox graduated from New Mexico Military Institute, Roswell, NM, in 1952 and upon graduation was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant, Armor, US Army.

Lieutenant Cox served in Korea from September 1952 to April 1954, as part of the 32nd Regiment (Buccaneers), 7th Infantry Division. Lt. Cox was on the MLR (Main Line of Resistance) on July 27, 1953 when the armistice was announced.

LTC Cox's 28 year Army career included service with the 11th Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, KY & Germany; the 24th Infantry Division, Germany; Instructor Armor School, Fort Knox, KY, MACV Vietnam and the Defense Intelligent Agency, Washington, DC. LTC Cox retired in July 1980.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years Theresia "Terry" Cox, Springfield, sons Floyd L. (Linda), Potomac, MD and Alan (Cassie), Nokesville, VA and the grandchildren Ashley, Hannah and Tyler.

Burial Arlington National Cemetery, date to be determined.