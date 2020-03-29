The Washington Post

FLOYD DAMERON Jr. (1949 - 2020)
Floyd Stinson Dameron, Jr.,  

Of Washington, DC, passed away peacefully in St. Petersburg, FL on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was a treasured son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Floyd Dameron, his sister, Susan Dameron, and his beloved wife Del Dameron. He is survived by his children William(Tress), Nathan, and Adrienne(Kevin); his niece Kathryn (Richard); his nephew, Bret (Karen); and his grandchildren, Morgan, Hunter, Caylin, Grace, and Will Jr. He owned and operated Dameron Realtors in Silver Spring, MD until his retirement following a successful career. He loved the University of Maryland Terrapins and the Washington Redskins with all of his heart. He was always quick with a joke and a smile, and he never met a stranger. "You may not like me, but you'll never forget me." Services Private
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 29, 2020
