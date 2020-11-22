

Floyd N. Holloway, SR.

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 9, 2020. He is survived by his son, Floyd N Holloway, Jr.; seven grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Mayo and Doris Fuller; brother, Melvin Holloway and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Holloway was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane Holloway; parents, Charles and Betty Holloway; and brothers Charles and Richard Holloway. Mr. Holloway may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Wednesday, November 25 from 10 until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.



