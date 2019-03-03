FLOYD DOUGLAS LIPSCOMB
(Age 82)
Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Beloved father of Joyce Lipscomb, Josephine Lyght (George) and Floyd Lipscomb, Jr. Also survived by five grandchildren, Dante and D'Yvonne Key, Lennell, Aubrey and Christopher Lyght; one great-grandchild, Caleb Lyght; two sisters, Dorothea Galloway and Rose Harper; one aunt, Josephine Lipscomb, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7, from 10 a.m. until service 11 a.m. at Tenth Street Baptist Church, 1000 R Street, NW, Washington, DC. Rev. A. Michael Charles Durant (Pastor). Interment Washington National Cemetery.