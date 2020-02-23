The Washington Post

FLOYD MARTIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FLOYD MARTIN.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

FLOYD MARTIN  

Peacefully passed away on, Monday, February 17, 2020. Loving husband of Gladys C. Martin for 42 years. Also survived by two daughters, Tanya Elliott (Eric), Sonya Henderson (Vernon); one son Floyd Jones; two stepsons, Darnell Childs (Debra) and Wayne Gray; four sisters, one brother and a host of grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. On Saturday, February 29, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Kelsey Temple Church of God in Christ, 1435 Park Rd., NW. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.