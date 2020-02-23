FLOYD MARTIN
Peacefully passed away on, Monday, February 17, 2020. Loving husband of Gladys C. Martin for 42 years. Also survived by two daughters, Tanya Elliott (Eric), Sonya Henderson (Vernon); one son Floyd Jones; two stepsons, Darnell Childs (Debra) and Wayne Gray; four sisters, one brother and a host of grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. On Saturday, February 29, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Kelsey Temple Church of God in Christ, 1435 Park Rd., NW. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery