Floyd Lee Rogers
Departed this life on July 19, 2019 from cancer while at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, Mississippi. He left behind his wife Catherine; daughter Marie; son-in-law; two grandchildren; three sisters; one brother; and a host of other extended family members and friends. Services will be held on July 27, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, 5202 Watkins Dr., Jackson, MS 39206. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at www.cancer.org
. Emails may be sent to:
Published in The Washington Post on July 24, 2019