FLOYD HERMAN THOMPSON, SR.

(Age 63)



Of Temple Hills, MD passed away on Tuesday April 28, 2020. He was born on December 12, 1956 in Washington, DC.

He was survived by three sons, Floyd Jr.

(Shaunie), Eric, and D'Eric; five grandchildren, one brother, and a host of relatives and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 virus and the stay at home rule, the services are strictly limited to immediate family.