

FLOYD WILLIS

Floyd Willis, III, "Ron" died on August 12, 2020 of cardiac arrest. He was born on November 24, 1937 in Chico, CA to Floyd Willis, Jr., and Florence Kerns Willis. He was a 1956 graduate of Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, MD, the University of Maryland, and the George Washington School of Law. Ron practiced law in Montgomery County for his entire career, first as Deputy Public Defender, then as a partner in the law firm of Trimm, Donohue, McDanald, Willis, and McGuckian before becoming a sole practitioner for many years. Ron had the high honor of arguing a case before the Supreme Court of the United States. He led an exceptional life centered on family, myriad friends, golf and vacations in Sun Valley, Idaho and the Outer Banks of North Carolina. He had a passion for vintage Jaguars, his German Shepherds, the Redskins, and the O's. Ron was happiest when he and his wife, Carolyn were hosting dinners at their Rockville home and when their Sun Valley home was full of friends. For over 30 years, Ron chaired an annual golf trip that brought together numerous lawyers and judges. It was an extremely popular outing and an honor to participate. Ron's character was defined by generosity, kindness, honesty, and loyalty. He could also be a fierce competitor in court and on the golf course. His death leaves a large hole in the hearts of all who knew him. Ron is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn (Goss); son, Eric (Kiersten Rasch) of Kensington, MD; and daughter, Lara, (Dan James) of Lake Oswego, OR; and grandchildren, Grace, Johnny, Casey, and Anna. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to your local Animal Shelter or favorite charity.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store