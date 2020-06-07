Forest E. Rose (Age 86)
Of Gibsonia, PA formerly of Bethesda, MD., passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Born September 18, 1933, son of the late Charles and Annie Rose. Beloved husband of the late Donna Rose; loving father of Michelle Conley (Ned); proud grandfather of Brendan (Anna), Shane (Amy), Quinn (Alyssa) and Brianne (Eric) Conley Kordenbrock; great-grandmother of Adeline, Landon, Harlow, and Grayson Conley. Forest devoted his whole life to the service of others. First as a soldier in the army during the Korean War, then in his career with the government's Hire the Veteran program in Washington, DC. He was a fierce advocate for civil rights, veterans, and animals. He led our family with a quiet strength that we will all strive to emulate. "Well done my good and faithful servant."Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations towww.hireourheroes.com Professional arrangements entrusted to Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry Twp., PA.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.