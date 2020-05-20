Forrest S. Bennett
Born in Anniston, Alabama on March 29, 1945 entered eternal rest on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Forrest was the daughter of James D. Green and Arthel White-Green who preceded her in death. Forrest was the lifelong partner of Charles Amos Fisher who preceded her in death. Forrest was the sister of William Green, Mary Green and Theresa Green who also preceded her in death. Forrest is survived by stepdaughter, Deirdre Fisher; and stepson, Charles "Ricky" Fisher; sister, Carrie Ann Green-Walls; nieces, Sharon Singleton, Songa Green; and nephew, Travis Green.