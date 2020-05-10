

Forrest Eric Deaton



Died on May 4, 2020 (Age 81). Eric was born on March 16, 1939 to Mabel C. Deaton and Forrest E. Deaton. He is survived by his loving partner of 40 years, Gail Barnes, his son, Matthew Deaton, and his younger brother, Dr. Philip Deaton of Greensboro, NC.

He was of loving grandfather to two grandchildren, Wesley Forrest Deaton, and Isabelle Grace Deaton. It was Eric's vocation to be a professor, having taught Political Science at the Annandale campus of the Northern Virginia Community College for over three decades.

Eric received his undergraduate education at the University of North Carolina and graduate degree from University of Tennessee and never ceased to be a student of history, traveling extensively to see and walk the things he loved to study, Classical antiquity and Western Civilization.

A family graveside service will be held at Sharon Cemetery of Mt. Gilead, North Carolina later in the summer.