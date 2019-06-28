

Forrest Lansing Gallup

(Age 64)



Of Concord, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his home in Concord North Carolina.

Mr. Gallup was born in Washington, DC on October 7, 1954, to the late Herbert Hathaway and the late Joan Flickinger Gallup. They resided in Great Falls Virginia most of his life and developed his love of animals. He was an avid student of history particularly the Civil War. Forrest worked for years as a salesman for Micro Center in Northern Virginia and more recently as an Associate for Lowes in the Concord North Carolina area.

He is survived by two brothers; Jeffery Gallup (Marcheta) of Concord, NC and Herbert Gallup (Penny) of Canal Winchester, OH; as well as many nieces, cousins and others who will greatly miss him.

The family will receive friends at Hartsell Funeral Home in Concord, NC, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019. Memorials may be made to ASPCA. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Gallup family.