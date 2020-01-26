Forrest Ray Kelly (Age 90)
Of Ashby Ponds in Ashburn, VA, passed away peacefully at home on January 22, 2020. He was the loving husband of Mary Lou Kelly, his wife of 62 years. In addition to his loving wife, Mary Lou, Mr. Kelly is survived by two sons, Mike Kelly and wife Carol, and Mark Kelly; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; brothers-in-law, the Rev. Paul Lautenschlager and the Rev. Luther Lautenschlager and wife Linda; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Thursa Lautenschlager and by a daughter-in-law, Kristen Kelly. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, January 31 at Community Lutheran Church, 21014 Whitfield Pl., Sterling, VA 20165, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Lutheran Church c/o Build Up Special Appeals (communitylutheran.org
), or to the Ashby Ponds Wood Shop, 21170 Ashby Ponds Boulevard, Ashburn, VA 20147.