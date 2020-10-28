FORTUNE MANNINO

Fortune Vincent Mannino (Age 92)
On Sunday, October 25, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Verna Rose Mannino; father of Michael (Barbara) and Christopher (Lori) Mannino; grandfather of Colby, James, and Robby; brother of Gloria Gillis, Fred Mannino, and the late Sal Mannino, Jo Stajdel, and Leona Moody. He earned his BS and MSW at Tulane and his PHD in Psychology from Florida State University. He was in the Air Force and then the US Public Health Service where he was Chief of the Mental Health Study Center, NIMH. He contributed to the field of Psychology through teaching, research, writing, and providing clinical services. He taught at the University of Maryland and maintained a private practice until his retirement in 2009. Viewing will be held at St. John the Baptist Church, 12319 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, Saturday, October 31, from 10:30 until 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. (Face masks and social distancing required for all services.) Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
