

FOSTER JONES

"ED" (Age 81)



Of Woodbridge, VA on Tuesday, July 30,2019 at his home.

Ed was a Band Director in Prince William County for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce O. Jones, son, Stewart (Patricia) Jones, daughter, Courtney Jones, grandchildren, Matthew and Madeline Jones, Sherissa, Xavier, and Jordan Reed, brother Dr. Russell L. Jones. Ed was preceded in death by brother, David J. Jones

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1400 G St. Woodbridge, VA 22191.

In lieu of flowers contribtuons may be made to: St. Paul United Methodist Church or to the Prince William Community Band, PO Box, 2699 Woodbridge, VA 22193.