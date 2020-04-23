

FRAN EISENSTADT HAGAN



Passed away on April 19, 2020. Fran was born in Washington, DC on February 20, 1952 and attended Wheaton High School and the University of Maryland where she received a Bachelors Degree.

She resided in Washington, DC approximately 28 years before moving to Silver Spring, Maryland in 2011.

Fran's career started at Britches of Georgetowne where she met James Reed Hagan, her husband of 16 years. Most recently Fran was working at TTR Sotheby's International Realty and was still working there at the time of her death

Fran was loving, caring, and strong-willed, a fighter who persevered when times were tough. She raised her two sons after the death of their father James in 2000, saw them through college and establish themselves in their careers.

In addition to her sons and extended family, Fran had passion for the beach, sun, water, and a glass of white wine.

She will be missed by all who knew her.

Fran is predeceased by her father Harry, mother Miriam, and her husband James. Fran is survived by her sisters, Debra and Sheila; her brother Robert; her children, Harrison and Alex; and her daughter in-law Laura.

Memorial service was held on April 21, 2020. Please direct donations to the .