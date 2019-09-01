The Washington Post

FRANCENIA McCLAIN (1930 - 2019)
Cedar Hill Funeral Home, Inc. - Suitland
4111 Pennsylvania Avenue
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-817-0120
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Turner Memorial AME Church
7201 16th Place
Hyattsville, MD
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Turner Memorial AME Church
7201 16th Place
Hyattsville, MD
Notice
FRANCENIA McCLAIN  
May 24, 1930 - August 24, 2019  

On August 24, 2019, Francenia McClain, wife of the late Hosea McClain, Sr, entered eternal rest. She passed peacefully surrounded by family. She is the Mother of Marie Snowden, Sylvia Carroll, Geraldine McClain, and Hosea McClain, Jr. Mrs. McClain is also survived by three grandchildren, Diania Robinson (Leon), Jaymal Carroll, and Gazmyn McClain and two great-grandchildren, Tianna Snowden and Jalen Robinson. Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. the service is at 11 a.m. at Turner Memorial AME Church, 7201 16th Place, Hyattsville, MD 20783. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 1, 2019
