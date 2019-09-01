FRANCENIA McCLAIN
May 24, 1930 - August 24, 2019
On August 24, 2019, Francenia McClain, wife of the late Hosea McClain, Sr, entered eternal rest. She passed peacefully surrounded by family. She is the Mother of Marie Snowden, Sylvia Carroll, Geraldine McClain, and Hosea McClain, Jr. Mrs. McClain is also survived by three grandchildren, Diania Robinson (Leon), Jaymal Carroll, and Gazmyn McClain and two great-grandchildren, Tianna Snowden and Jalen Robinson. Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. the service is at 11 a.m. at Turner Memorial AME Church, 7201 16th Place, Hyattsville, MD 20783. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery.