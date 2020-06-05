FRANCES LOUISE BORSH
On Saturday, May 30, 2020. FRANCES LOUISE BORSH of Lusby, MD entered into eternal life. Beloved wife of Stephen Borsh. Cherished mother of Paul (Janice), Stephen (Amy) and Joseph (Julie) Borsh. Dear sister of Paula (Stephan) Dicao Cousin of Helen Curreri (the late Charles). Loving grandmother of Samuel. Jacob, Josephine, Katherine, Peter, Stephen Charles, Jr., Lillian, Cecilia, Giovanna, Anna, Francesca, Edward and David. Private mass was celebrated at the Church of the Ascension in Halethorpe, MD followed by a private interment in Elkridge, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 5, 2020.