FRANCES BORSH
FRANCES LOUISE BORSH  
On Saturday, May 30, 2020. FRANCES LOUISE BORSH of Lusby, MD entered into eternal life. Beloved wife of Stephen Borsh. Cherished mother of Paul (Janice), Stephen (Amy) and Joseph (Julie) Borsh. Dear sister of Paula (Stephan) Dicao Cousin of Helen Curreri (the late Charles). Loving grandmother of Samuel. Jacob, Josephine, Katherine, Peter, Stephen Charles, Jr., Lillian, Cecilia, Giovanna, Anna, Francesca, Edward and David. Private mass was celebrated at the Church of the Ascension in Halethorpe, MD followed by a private interment in Elkridge, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association.


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 5, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Frances Borsh. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
N. Persaud
Neighbor
