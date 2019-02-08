

Frances M. Brannon

"Fran"



Of Arlington died peacefully of natural causes at age 96 on December 29, 2018.

Fran was a gentle, yet determined, soul who loved her family and traveling with her husband, Jere, for both long trips abroad and weekends in Rappahannock. She enjoyed playing bridge and mahjong with her many friends. For more than 30 years, Fran worked every year as a poll worker in Arlington, ensuring fair and honest elections. She also volunteered at the Capital Caring hospice in Arlington.

Frances Cashman Maguire was born March 3, 1922 in Norwood, MA. the daughter of Dr. William H. Maguire and Frances Cashman. The family lived in Walpole, MA, moving to Newburyport, MA after the death of her father in 1937. She attended Trinity College to study chemistry in Washington, DC, graduating in 1943. She worked for the Food and Drug Administration in Boston during WWII. She married Gerard Brannon in 1946. They lived in Boston and South Bend before settling in the Washington area in the early 1950s.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, the late William Henry Maguire, Jr. and Thomas Maguire, and a sister, Marguerite Maguire. Survivors include: her sister, Kathleen Barber of Minnesota, sister-in-law, Arlene Maguire of Palm Beach FL; children, Michael and his wife, Ruth of Hyattsville, MD; Phillip of Arlington, VA; Rick and his wife, Denise Egan of Charlottesville, VA; Marge and her husband, Kris Ponmalai of Laguna Niguel CA; and Paul and his wife Kathy of Herndon, VA; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

To celebrate Fran's life and honor her memory, family and friends will gather at the Holiday Inn Ballston, 4610 Fairfax Drive in Arlington, on February 16, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Rememberances will begin about 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital Caring, 4715 N. 15th St., Arlington, VA 22205-2640.