

Frances Edmonia Brooks (Age 81)



Of Laurel, MD died on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Frances was born in Brooklyn, WV to James and Catherine (Hargro) Woods. She worked at the National Archives as an assistant to two Archivist's of the U. S. and as a Human Resources Specialist when she retired in 2008 with 50 years of Federal service. She was known for her exuberance and keen fashion sense, wherever she went people were drawn to her outgoing personality.

Frances was preceded in death by her father, mother, and brother. She is survived by two children, two grandchildren, and several cousins. A celebration of life service will be held on September 28, at the March Life Tribute Center, 7601 Sandy Spring Rd, Laurel, MD 20707 at 2 p.m.