

FRANCES BROOKS

Frances Brooks born Frances Lougene Faulk September 18, 1931 in Warrior, AL to Garfield and Agnes Faulk. She was the fourth child of 12, with eight girls and four boys. She married Alvin Henry Streeter at 16 after graduating A.H. Parker High School. Alvin's G.I. Bill helped move their family of Alvin Jr., Christopher and Priscilla to DC where they added Carrie Frances, Joseph, and Sharon Rose. Like many black vets Alvin Sr. struggled to find work. He became a Lab Tech at Walter Reed but it wasn't enough to keep him in D.C. and returned to Warrior, alone. Six children put Frances's resilience on display. Her career ranged from elevator operator to precinct clerk to the Mint, joking she made money by making money. She was a certified nurse's aide, a teacher's assistant, and even ran an in home after school program. She joined sodality organizations at St. Francis de Sales, Incarnation and St. Augustine Catholic. She was a volunteer election worker and a troop leader for the Girls and Boys Scouts for her children and grandchildren. Frances remarried to Frank A. Brooks, who loved all six children as his own. At the untimely passing of daughter Sharon, the couple took on raising grandchildren Racheal and Michael with the support of daughter Priscilla. Frances was strict but she gave her family every ounce of energy, every inch of space, and all of her means even if it meant her last. Ask Michael about how she read to him, Bugg about giving him her car, Racheal about the ride to college after her stroke, or Tyreece about when she took her in. Born in the depression in one of the most racist states, her husbands served in WWII, her sons in Vietnam, she survived the Civil Rights Movement, gas shortages, the Crack epidemic, Black Monday, only to succumb to Covid-19 on May 18, 2020. Frances is not only a legacy to our family she should be to all Americans. Frances is survived by her two sisters, Carrie Givahn and Willie Marie Porter; son Christopher Streeter; daughter Priscilla Jamison; son Joseph Streeter. Her 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She rests in paradise with those who preceded her in death, husband Frank Brooks; children, Alvin Jr, Carrie, and Sharon; and granddaughter, Angella Streeter. Services Monday, June 8, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1419 V St. NW., Viewing 10 to 10:30 a.m., Mass 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial immediately following at Quantico.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store