On Sunday, February 24, 2019 Frances K. Burka of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Burka; devoted mother of Michael (Barbara) Burka and Sharon Burka; loving sister of Eileen (Stephen) Samuels, John (Renny) Kossow and the late Gerald Kossow; cherished grandmother of Alex and Jeffrey. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Adas Israel Congregation, 2850 Quebec St., N.W., Washington, DC 20008 with interment to follow at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Shiva will be observed at the late residence on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. with Minyan at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Frances and Leonard Burka Social Action Endowment at Adas Israel Congregation, the Frances and Leonard Burka Fund for the Arts at George Washington University or the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
