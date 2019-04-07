Frances Louise Carroll
Peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, went home to be with the Lord. Loving mother of Ricardo Carroll, Pamela Freeland, Katina Carroll, Tameka Carroll, and the late Errick Carroll. She is also survived by siblings, Patricia Carroll, Carmelita Carroll and Alite Lee Carroll. Four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends will unite on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.