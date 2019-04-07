FRANCES CARROLL (1947 - 2019)
Notice
Guest Book
  • "Rest In Peace praying for the family."
    - Robin Dreher-White

 
 

Frances Louise Carroll  

Peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, went home to be with the Lord. Loving mother of Ricardo Carroll, Pamela Freeland, Katina Carroll, Tameka Carroll, and the late Errick Carroll. She is also survived by siblings, Patricia Carroll, Carmelita Carroll and Alite Lee Carroll. Four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends will unite on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

logo
Funeral Home
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A.
Two Locations
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD 20601
(301) 632-6624
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD   (301) 632-6624
funeral home direction icon