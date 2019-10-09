The Washington Post

Frances Casey

Notice
Frances T. Casey

On September 28, 2019 Frances "Fran" T. Casey (former Sister of the Holy Cross, Sister Rose de Lourdes), beloved aunt, teacher, headmistress, principle and friend, passed away at age 87. The family will receive friends at the Cunningham Turch Funeral Home, 811 Cameron St., Alexandria, VA 22314 on Thursday, October 10 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, October 11 at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1417 West Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, 1000 South Royal St., Alexandria, VA 22314. Arrangements by Cunningham Turch Funeral Home. Please visit www.cunninghamfuneralhome.net/obituary/frances-teresa-casey/ to view the complete obituary and leave a condolence.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 9, 2019
