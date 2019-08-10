

FRANCES CAMILLE CENTRACCHIO



It is with great sadness that the family of Frances Camille Centracchio, 98, announces her passing on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Born in Barre, Massachusetts, on July 18, 1921, she lived in Orleans, France, and Naples, Italy, from 1962-1967, before settling in Springfield, Virginia, in 1967. Predeceased in 2006 by her husband of 67 years, Dick Centracchio, and in 2015 by her son, Richard Centracchio, she is lovingly remembered by her children, Diane (Michael) Ferragamo, Paula Kader, Jeanne (Gregory) DaDamio; daughter-in-law, Noreen Centracchio; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A voracious reader and energetic walker of 1.5-3 miles per day, she was known for her friendly personality and baking the world's best chocolate chip cookies. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home in Springfield, VA. Funeral mass at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Springfield, VA, on Monday, August 12 at 12 noon, will be followed by internment at Quantico National Cemetery, at 2 p.m.