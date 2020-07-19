FRANCES CLEAVER

CLEAVER Frances Bartley Cleaver (Age 94) Died peacefully on July 11, 2020 at Homewood in Frederick surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 15, 1926 in Hebron, MD to Rev. Oler Ammon Bartley and Frances Holland Bartley. Frances lived a full and abundant life. She was a gifted and talented musician who began her music career as a music and voice major at Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College), from which she graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1947. After graduation, she sang opera, served as a soloist and performed musical theater in some of New York City's and Washington, DC's most well-known venues. She was a compelling and creative teacher of youth and young adults, particularly at Sidwell Friends School, where she directed the school's choral music program, inspiring and mentoring countless students for 22 years. After retiring from Sidwell, Frances completed her Masters in Theological Studies at Wesley Seminary and taught speech there to future clergy. She also served as a faithful and trusted staff member at National United Methodist Church, where she was the Director of Liturgy and The Arts, founded and directed the Metro Players theater group, and spearheaded the creation of the "reredos," a visually captivating and symbolic tapestry located behind the church altar. Nothing made Frances happier than when she was involved in a creative project. In every phase of her working life, Frances inspired people through her lifelong dedication to learning, her infectious laughter, and her passion for exploring the intersection of the arts and faith. More than anything else, Frances loved spending time with her family. Her family took root when Frances met William Frank Cleaver, the love of her life. After they were married in 1960, they celebrated the birth of twin daughters, Kristin and Carolyn, whom Frances always described as her greatest joy. Fran's amazing strength and courage served her well after Frank's death as she continued to raise teenage daughters and kept her creative spirit moving. Years later, Fran's family grew to include two sons-in-law, Mark Abernethy and Jonathan Rees. Eventually; five grandchildren, Micaela, Joshua and Hannah Abernethy and Nathaniel and Andrew Rees joined the family and Frances welcomed each grandchild with open arms. After she retired, Frances bought a house in Sandwich, New Hampshire, and for more than twenty years, her family has enjoyed magical summers with her there. One of her family's fondest images will always be Frances swimming in Bear Camp Pond with playful abandon, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Just three years ago, her family took great delight watching Frances at the age of ninety-one, paddle a paddleboard, exemplifying her zest for life and willingness to try something new! When God took Frances by the hand and led her into the world beyond this one, we trust she was greeted by her husband, Frank, her brother, Oler Ammon Bartley, Jr., her parents, and other loved ones who welcomed her home. For all of us who knew and loved Frances well here on earth, we are grateful for all the ways she made our lives richer, more colorful and more joyous. We look forward to honoring her life with a celebration worthy of her legacy when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the "Metro Players" at National United Methodist Church online at nationalchurch.org/fran
or by check to National UMC: 3401 Nebraska Ave., NW Washington, D.C. 20016 or to the Barnstormers Theatre at: Box 434 Tamworth, NH 03886 or Barnstormers Theatre.org
. with "Fran Cleaver" in the memo line or in memory of. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the "Metro Players" at National United Methodist Church online at nationalchurch.org/fran
or by check to National UMC: 3401 Nebraska Ave., NW Washington, D.C. 20016 or to the Barnstormers Theatre at: Box 434 Tamworth, NH 03886 or Barnstormers Theatre.org
. with "Fran Cleaver" in the memo line or in memory of.