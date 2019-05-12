

FRANCES NELL COMMONS



Frances Nell Commons of Reston, Virginia passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019. Born on September 13, 1932, she was the only child of the late Earl Moore and Sarah Estelle Wilder. After spending her formative years in Fairhope, Alabama and Shreveport, Louisiana, Fran met and married "Buz", as he was lovingly known to all who knew him, in Enid, Oklahoma where he was stationed at Vance Air Force Base. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage stationed throughout the United States and Canada, ultimately relocating to the Washington, D.C. area in 1964 when Buz retired from the United States Air Force. Fran had a love for books and was a voracious reader with particular interest in history and politics. She had a quick wit, a wicked sense of humor and a love for good jokes.

Fran was preceded in death by her husband, Major Basil L. "Buz" Commons, USAF (Ret.) and her daughter, Carla Commons. Left to cherish her memory are her four children: Susan (Jim) Goble of Knoxville, TN, Maj. Gen. David (Barbara) Commons USAF (Ret.) of Austin, TX, John (Christin) Commons of Venice, FL, and Norma (Russ) Ramsey of Great Falls, VA, as well as seven adored grandchildren: Chris Commons, Michael Commons, Bailey Ramsey, Eric Ramsey, Mark Ramsey, Grayson Goble and Paige Ramsey.

The family wishes to extend special thanks and appreciation to the wonderful staff at Arleigh Burke Pavilion for the extraordinary care of Mrs. Commons during her final years.

A memorial service celebrating Mrs. Commons' life and interment with her late husband at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a future date.