

FRANCES CLAIRE CONNELLY



Of Mt. Airy, formerly of Bethesda, MD on Monday, July 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James J. Connelly; loving mother of Brian J. (and Janice) Connelly and the late Kimberly Connelly; grandmother of Leah (and Rob) Cole and Elizabeth Albrecht; great grandmother of Harper Cole. The family will be receive friends at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28, just off I-270 exit 6A), Rockville, MD on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, 9601 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda, MD on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Please view and sign the family guestbook at