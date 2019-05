Dr. Frances R. Davidson

January 26 1942 - May 12 2019



Dr. Frances Davidson died peacefully May 12, 2019 at George Washington Hospital after a sudden and severe brain aneurysm. She will be deeply missed by her beloved family, husband Jonathan, daughter Joanna, and grandchildren Lyna, Jasper and Zoly. She was completely devoted to all and beloved by all. Frances is also missed deeply by her extended family and many friends and colleagues in USAID, Kehila Chadasha and the many groups in Washington and Wellfleet MA in which she participated. She was an international expert in human nutrition, master gardener, prolific knitter and late in life swimmer. Funeral Tuesday, May 14 at 12 Noon at Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11180 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD. Private interment follows at Judean Gardens, Olney, Md. Shiva at Davidson home on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m.