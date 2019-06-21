

FRANCES G. DeLOATCHE



Of Arlington, Virginia died peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019. She was born on July 6, 1938 in Washington, DC and attended St. Gabriel's Grade School and St. Patrick's Academy. In 1959, she married Henry K. DeLoatche and together they had five children, Patricia L. DeLoatche, Brian J. DeLoatche (Kym), David K. DeLoatche (Cindy) and Sean DeLoatche (Katherine). She is survived by five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband and her son, Henry Kindred (Kinney). Fran worked as an intake officer for Fairfax County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court and organized and facilitated a parents' support group for close to 20 years. She was proud of her Italian heritage and was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins and the Washington Capitals. Visitation will be held at Advent Funeral Home in Falls Church, VA on Sunday, June 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. and a Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Monday, June 24 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Thomas More 3901 Cathedral Lane, Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to in memory of Frances G. DeLoatche.