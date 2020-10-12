1/
FRANCES ELAINE WATSON
FRANCES ELAINE WATSON, Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Frances leaves to cherish her memory, a loving and devoted husband Carnell Watson; four stepchildren, Rodney, Cassandra, Cristyl, and Candice Watson; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren: two sisters, Ella (George) Woolridge and Linda (William) Shipman; and a host of relatives and friends. Services will be on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Horton Funeral Home, 600 Kennedy Street, NW, Washington, DC. Viewing at 10:30 am until Service at 11 am. Live streaming will be at www.rnhorton.com. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Viewing
10:30 - 11:00 AM
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
OCT
14
Service
11:00 AM
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
Funeral services provided by
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 829-9000
