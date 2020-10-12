FRANCES ELAINE WATSON, Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Frances leaves to cherish her memory, a loving and devoted husband Carnell Watson; four stepchildren, Rodney, Cassandra, Cristyl, and Candice Watson; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren: two sisters, Ella (George) Woolridge and Linda (William) Shipman; and a host of relatives and friends. Services will be on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Horton Funeral Home, 600 Kennedy Street, NW, Washington, DC. Viewing at 10:30 am until Service at 11 am. Live streaming will be at www.rnhorton.com.
Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.