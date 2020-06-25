FRANCES FIELDS

FRANCES S. FIELDS
Frances S. Fields, 86, of Woodbridge, Virginia, passed away on June 19, 2020 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Fran enjoyed music, writing poetry and golf. She loved showing her hole-in-one score card and her picture with the great Arnold Palmer. Fran is preceded in death by her first husband Allen W. Fields, Jr, daughter Pamela S. Pennington, and seven siblings. She is survived by her "rock", George Slovensky; her daughter Deborah Welborn and Ed Cusack; son Bradley Fields and his wife Terry, five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, her sister Jean, brother-in-law Sam Hetrick, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers Fran asked that donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 26 2020 at the chapel at National Memorial Park, Falls Church, Virginia at 11 a.m. Arrangements are by the National Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 25, 2020.