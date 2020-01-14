Frances E. Fletcher
Born on December 7, 1931, in Washington, DC to Joseph and Louise Fletcher passed away on January 2, 2020. She leaves to mourn two daughters, Jacqueline Jones and Deborah Wells; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 10 a.m., Homegoing Service will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 26 Grant Circle, NW, Washington, DC. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1300 Bladensburg Road, N.E. Washington, DC.