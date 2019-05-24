Frances Winifred Fraser
(Age 97)
On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of William Fraser; mother of Ann E. Severance (Gene) and Barbara Fraser; sister of Joseph Maron. Also survived by grandchildren, Stephen Severance (Beatriz Ribeiro), Rachel Slusser (Alex), Sarah Severance, and Peter Severance. Relatives and friends may call at Riderwood Village Chapel, 3110 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, Saturday, May 25, from 1 to 2 p.m.; where the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Bordentown, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Relief Services.