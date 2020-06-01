FRANCES GOWDY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share FRANCES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FRANCES FRAZIER GOWDY  
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 18, 2020. She leaves to celebrate her life and legacy three beautiful children; two sons, Cornell Anthony Gowdy, Alton Ramon Gowdy (Kellie); one daughter, Yolanda Felice Gowdy-Davis; six grandchildren, Brittne, Courtney, Kendrick Jr., Khalid, Kennard, and Dahlia; one sibling, Rosa Lee Redman; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Burial will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery immediately following services. Officiant Rev. Christopher Nichols, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Washington, DC. www.marshallmarchfh.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Funeral service
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Burial
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved