FRANCES FRAZIER GOWDY
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 18, 2020. She leaves to celebrate her life and legacy three beautiful children; two sons, Cornell Anthony Gowdy, Alton Ramon Gowdy (Kellie); one daughter, Yolanda Felice Gowdy-Davis; six grandchildren, Brittne, Courtney, Kendrick Jr., Khalid, Kennard, and Dahlia; one sibling, Rosa Lee Redman; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Burial will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery immediately following services. Officiant Rev. Christopher Nichols, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Washington, DC. www.marshallmarchfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 1, 2020.