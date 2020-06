FRANCES FRAZIER GOWDYEntered into eternal rest on Monday, May 18, 2020. She leaves to celebrate her life and legacy three beautiful children; two sons, Cornell Anthony Gowdy, Alton Ramon Gowdy (Kellie); one daughter, Yolanda Felice Gowdy-Davis; six grandchildren, Brittne, Courtney, Kendrick Jr., Khalid, Kennard, and Dahlia; one sibling, Rosa Lee Redman; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Burial will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery immediately following services. Officiant Rev. Christopher Nichols, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Washington, DC. www.marshallmarchfh.com