FRANCES GRAY (1918 - 2019)
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA
22151
(703)-941-9428
Memorial service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM
New York Avenue Presbyterian Church (NYAPC)
1313 New York Avenue, NW
Washington, DC
Frances L. Gray  
(Age 100)  

Of Greenspring Village, Springfield VA passed away on April 29, 2019. She was born in Wise County, Virginia on August 8, 1918 and was predeceased by her sister, Pat Mowry, and brother, Edward Gray. She retired from federal service in 1980 after working her way up from the steno pool to congressional office manager for Congressman Bob Eckhardt. Frances was a devoted member of New York Avenue Presbyterian Church for 64 years. She is survived by her brother, Theodore Gray; eight nieces and nephews; 20 great nieces and nephews; and nine great great nieces and nephews. Frances was a dedicated daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many and spent her life serving and caring for others. She was a true follower of Jesus Christ and her life reflected His love. A memorial service will be held at New York Avenue Presbyterian Church (NYAPC), 1313 New York Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20005, on Sunday, May 19 at 1 p.m. Contributions in Frances' memory can be made to NYAPC.
Published in The Washington Post on May 12, 2019
Springfield, VA   (703) 941-9428
