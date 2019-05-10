FRANCES GREENSPAN
On Wednesday May 8, 2019, Frances Greenspan; beloved wife of the late Martin Greenspan. Cherished mother of Stuart (Arlene) Greenspan, Susan Greenspan, Judy (Larry Zimlin) Simon, Robin (Ian) Berger. Adored grandmother of David (Kimberly) Greenspan, Randi (Matt) Dwoskin, Ashleigh Simon, Brandon (Rebecca) Simon, Matthew Berger and Jessica Berger. Loving great-grandmother of five. Services and Interment at Mount Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Sunday, May 12 at 12:30 p.m. In mourning at the home of Judy Simon immediately following interment on Sunday with services at 7 p.m., and continuing at the home of Stuart Greenspan, Monday from 6 to 9 p.m., with services at 7 p.m. Contributions may be made to .