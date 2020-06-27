Frances Hartley
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Frances A. Hartley  
Frances Ann Hartley departed peacefully and entered into eternal rest at home in Accokeek, Maryland on Wednesday June 10, 2020. Frances was born on July 19, 1955 to the late Bertha Lucille Jones and Roosevelt Jones in Washington, DC. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Mitchell Washington and her brother, Anthony Roosevelt Jones. Frances leaves to cherish her loving memory: her daughter, Angela Hartley; her two sisters, Jennifer Taliaferro and Carolyn Jones-Claiborne; one aunt, Janice Hartley; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will take place on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD 20745. A homecoming service will take place on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11 a.m .at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the National Harmony Memorial Park in Hyattsville, MD.www.kalasfuneralhomes.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Service
11:00 AM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
(301) 567-9424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved