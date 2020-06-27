Frances Ann Hartley departed peacefully and entered into eternal rest at home in Accokeek, Maryland on Wednesday June 10, 2020. Frances was born on July 19, 1955 to the late Bertha Lucille Jones and Roosevelt Jones in Washington, DC. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Mitchell Washington and her brother, Anthony Roosevelt Jones. Frances leaves to cherish her loving memory: her daughter, Angela Hartley; her two sisters, Jennifer Taliaferro and Carolyn Jones-Claiborne; one aunt, Janice Hartley; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will take place on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD 20745. A homecoming service will take place on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11 a.m .at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the National Harmony Memorial Park in Hyattsville, MD.