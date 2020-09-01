FRANCES DIANE TURNER HAWKINS (Age 67)
Of Temple Hills, MD passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Ms. Hawkins was born on March 15, 1953 in Portsmouth, VA to the late Selvius Turner, Jr. Chief Petty Officer, USN and Frances Turner. She loved gardening and traveling with friends. Ms. Hawkins is survived by her daughter, Adrienne Hawkins; granddaughter, Felicia Worthy; sisters, Sylvia Turner and Jacqueline Turner; brothers, Selvius Turner, III and Ronald Turner. Private memorial services and inurnment will be held on September 2, 2020.