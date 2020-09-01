1/1
FRANCES HAWKINS
1953 - 2020
{ "" }
FRANCES DIANE TURNER HAWKINS (Age 67)  
Of Temple Hills, MD passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Ms. Hawkins was born on March 15, 1953 in Portsmouth, VA to the late Selvius Turner, Jr. Chief Petty Officer, USN and Frances Turner. She loved gardening and traveling with friends. Ms. Hawkins is survived by her daughter, Adrienne Hawkins; granddaughter, Felicia Worthy; sisters, Sylvia Turner and Jacqueline Turner; brothers, Selvius Turner, III and Ronald Turner. Private memorial services and inurnment will be held on September 2, 2020.


Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Service
10:00 AM
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A.
Two Locations
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD 20601
(301) 632-6624
Memories & Condolences

August 31, 2020
To a beautiful person Frances. Your pretty smile will always be with me, plus your kindness and love. The memories are wonderful and will be with me forever. Rest In Peace. Love Mrs. Abrams
Arnetha Abrams
Friend
August 31, 2020
Frances had a huge impact on my life and I'll always remember her kind heart and generous spirit. Working for her in RPM was the best job I ever had.
Mattheew Elgin
Coworker
August 31, 2020
Frances was our friend and colleague for over thirty years. Her professionalism was know to all that shared the office with her. Her smile, laugher and warm personality was infectious. May God continue to comfort the family during this time of bereavement. Clarence Cunningham and Family
Clarence Cunningham
Coworker
August 31, 2020
She was an amazing person, very hard working , and always willing to help.
We here at RPM will really miss your kind heart and beautiful smile
Memory Eternal
Mike Samy
Mike Samy
Coworker
August 31, 2020
I remain deeply indebted to Frances for her support and guidance throughout my time as Director of the State Department's Office of Real Property Management. I came to rely extensively on her advice, and I saw how deeply committed she was to helping her colleagues be successful. She always had the best interests of the office in mind, and she worked tirelessly to support all of her colleagues, who of course became her friends. I count myself among them. Best wishes to her family, Adam Bodner
Adam Bodner
Friend
August 31, 2020
I miss Frances dearly. I will always remember our late nights at work and long talks about Felicia, gardening, and youthful knee injury playing basketball. Her laugh was infectious. Rest in peace dear Frances.
Patty Ziegler
Coworker
August 28, 2020
August 28, 2020
Our cousin Diane was a kind and loving person who never turned down an opportunity to be helpful to someone else. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Lynwood & Leah Turner
Family
August 28, 2020
August 28, 2020
August 28, 2020
Frances,

Dear colleague, you touched our lives in DoS-RPM. My memory of you will never be forgotten.

Joe
Joseph Parello
August 27, 2020
Deepest sympathy, sending love and prayers for God to comfort you in your time of grief. May her sou rest in peace.
Ann and Milton Newman
