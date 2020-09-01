I remain deeply indebted to Frances for her support and guidance throughout my time as Director of the State Department's Office of Real Property Management. I came to rely extensively on her advice, and I saw how deeply committed she was to helping her colleagues be successful. She always had the best interests of the office in mind, and she worked tirelessly to support all of her colleagues, who of course became her friends. I count myself among them. Best wishes to her family, Adam Bodner

