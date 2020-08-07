Frances Henderson



Frances Longshore Henderson

Entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 31, 2020. She is survived by her husband, James Henderson; daughter, Ellire Hall; two granchildren, Anthony Hall (Kijaffa Hall), and Courtney Hall; two sisters, Margaret L Williams and Betty Longshore; brother, Raymond Longshore; special friend, Elaine Palmer; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen F Henderson and three sisters, Elizabeth Ward, Etta Eichelberger and Gaynell Hardy. Mrs. Henderson may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE on Tuesday, August 11 from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Interment is private.



