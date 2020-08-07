1/
Frances Henderson
Frances Longshore Henderson  
Entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 31, 2020. She is survived by her husband, James Henderson; daughter, Ellire Hall; two granchildren, Anthony Hall (Kijaffa Hall), and Courtney Hall; two sisters, Margaret L Williams and Betty Longshore; brother, Raymond Longshore; special friend, Elaine Palmer; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen F Henderson and three sisters, Elizabeth Ward, Etta Eichelberger and Gaynell Hardy. Mrs. Henderson may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE on Tuesday, August 11 from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Interment is private.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
AUG
11
Service
02:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
