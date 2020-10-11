FRANCES HIMELFARB



Frances Sterele Himelfarb

Our beloved Frances Sterele Himelfarb (Williamowsky) passed away at the age of 92 on October 6, 2020 at her home in Boynton Beach, FL. Frances loved her family deeply, cherished her many life-long friendships, and was a joyful and generous soul. A terrific cook with a great sense of humor, Frances was happiest when entertaining family and friends. Wife of the late Herbie Himelfarb. Mother of Steven (including wife Gail and former wife Judy), Gary, Stuart (including wife Daphne), and the late Douglas. Lovingly known as Bega to her grandchildren, Jeremy (Ali), Allyson, and Joe, Eric and Ian (Jaqueline), and Stephanie and Gabriel. Adoring great-grandmother of Noah, Benjamin, and Evelyn. She is also survived by her sister, Polly Weinstein and brother-in-law, Manny Ginsburg and will be deeply missed by many other loving family members and dear friends. Graveside Service (limited capacity) will be held on October 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, Maryland.



