FRANCES HINKLE
1927 - 2020
Frances M. Hinkle  June 5, 1927  
Frances Hinkle passed away peacefully in her home on September 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Frances, also known as Corky, was a lifelong Methodist of Alexandria, VA. Mrs. Hinkle, the widow of her beloved husband, Edward L. Hinkle, was blessed by all of her children that were born in Alexandria, VA.  After working for Rosen Brothers as a dental technician and teaching dance at the Arthur Murray Studio on Connecticut Avenue and Alexandria, Mrs. Hinkle found her true passion in real estate. She was a licensed Real Estate agent in Virginia and had her own small real estate company. Mrs. Hinkle enjoyed all sports, especially the Redskins and Tiger Woods. Mrs. Hinkle will be lovingly remembered by her children Robbie (Brenda) Hinkle, Judy Kelly, David (Scarlet) Hinkle, Timothy (Kathy) Hinkle, and Mark Hinkle. She was a cherished grandmother to 15, great grandmother of five, and great great grandmother of two. A dedicated and proud mother, Mrs. Hinkle remained a resident of Alexandria until all of her children were grown. She retired to a kind and generous little community, Ebb Tide Beach near Montross, VA. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 22, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home in Alexandria, VA. A graveside will follow at 3 p.m. at the Old Presbyterian Cemetery in Alexandria, VA.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 24, 2020.
