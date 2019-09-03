The Washington Post

FRANCES HOLLIDAY (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCES HOLLIDAY.
Service Information
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD
20705
(301)-937-1707
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD 20705
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD 20705
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD 20705
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

FRANCES A. HOLLIDAY  

On Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Wife of the late Stanley P. Holliday for 59 years; mother of Stanley P. (Ilze) Holliday, II and Marie H. (Steve) Chaffins; grandmother of Eric C. (Jessica) Holliday, Samuel R. (Amy) Chaffins, Andrew R. Holliday and Brian D. Chaffins; great-grandmother of Kayleigh and Grant Holliday and Madelyn Chaffins; sister of Mary (Donald) Swell, Samuel Erwin, the late Charles and Thomas Erwin; relatives and friends may call at the BORGWARDT FUNERAL HOME 4400 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville, MD Thursday, 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9. p.m. where funeral service will be held on Friday, September 6, at 10 a.m. Interment private.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.