FRANCES A. HOLLIDAY
On Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Wife of the late Stanley P. Holliday for 59 years; mother of Stanley P. (Ilze) Holliday, II and Marie H. (Steve) Chaffins; grandmother of Eric C. (Jessica) Holliday, Samuel R. (Amy) Chaffins, Andrew R. Holliday and Brian D. Chaffins; great-grandmother of Kayleigh and Grant Holliday and Madelyn Chaffins; sister of Mary (Donald) Swell, Samuel Erwin, the late Charles and Thomas Erwin; relatives and friends may call at the BORGWARDT FUNERAL HOME 4400 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville, MD Thursday, 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9. p.m. where funeral service will be held on Friday, September 6, at 10 a.m. Interment private.