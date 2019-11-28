

FRANCES PATTERSON INGRAM



Frances Jean Patterson Ingram passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019 at Sibley Memorial Hospital. Frances was born in Duplin County, North Carolina on June 10, 1933 to the late Andrew Johnson Patterson and Elizabeth Frances Jean Patterson Ingram passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019 at Sibley Memorial Hospital. Frances was born in Duplin County, North Carolina on June 10, 1933 to the late Andrew Johnson Patterson and Elizabeth Smith Patterson. She spent her early years in the towns of Wallace and Kenansville, North Carolina. She attended Kenansville High School and Meredith College.

In 1960 Frances moved to Washington D.C. area with her husband Robert eventually settling into the Palisades neighborhood in 1965. Frances spent the majority of her working life at the National Geographic Society, retiring in 1998. She was keen gardener and cat fancier.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband Robert Cheek Ingram; sisters Yvonne Patterson Foniville and Andrea "Andie" Patterson Thomas. She is survived by her sons, David and Richard Ingram. She is also survived by her granddaughter Kaila Ingram and Kaila's mother Vera Ingram.

Services will be held at a later date