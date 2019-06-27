The Washington Post

FRANCES JOY

Guest Book
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Frances H. Joy (Age 94)  

On Monday, June 17, 2019, of Annapolis, MD, formerly of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Leigh Joy; mother of T. Kenneth Joy, Gail Higgins and Mary Susan Haley; grandmother of Kevin and Megan Joy, Kerry, Erin and Conor Higgins, Maura Semmes, Patrick, Daniel, Quinn and Jake Haley. Also survived by 10 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at act.alz.org/donate

Published in The Washington Post on June 27, 2019
