FRANCES REBECCA KAMMERER
(Age 93)
Of Mitchellville, Maryland, passed on April 4, 2019. Frances was preceded in death by her devoted husband, of 60 years, Edward Kammerer, Jr. and a son Ronald Taylor Kammerer. Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Hudson and husband Richard and son Jackson Davis Kammerer and wife Mary. She is also survived by her sister Gladys Rice and daughter-in-law, Diana Kammerer. She leaves behind eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Frances, known as Fran, was the owner and operator of Fran's Ceramics, a company she founded and operated for over 60 years. She loved the craft and taught students (senior citizens) right up until her illness. Fran was the glue that held the family together; she will be sorely missed by all those that knew her. She will join her husband Edward in final rest at the Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, Maryland. A private service will be held. Expression of sympathy can be made with a donation to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD, 21122, www.hospicechesapeake.org
. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: